Shanghai Disneyland theme park re-opens after three-month closure

A visitor wearing a face mask poses at the Shanghai Disney Resort, as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens after being shut for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

More than a thousand visitors streamed in on Thursday as Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort theme park opened after a closure of three months, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

The park shut on 21 March as cases rose in the Chinese business hub, leading to a two-month-long citywide lockdown that eased on 1 June. Just over a week later, the resort began opening some areas, with the theme park the last to re-open.

Among the first of Thursday's visitors was Zhang Yudong, a 19-year-old student wearing a Mickey Mouse wizard hat and T-shirt donned for the occasion.

"It really feels like coming back home. I was so excited," said Zhang, who holds a Disneyland annual pass. "I had been looking forward to the day. One question I would ask everyday is, 'When will it reopen?'"

Before its March closure, the park had enforced Covid-19 measures required by the authorities, such as face masks and regular disinfection.

After the re-opening, it requires guests to show proof of a negative Covid test taken within the last 72 hours, in line with rules for public areas in Shanghai and other cities.

The park has also said it will limit capacity, but gave no details, adding that some attractions, such as Marvel Universe, will stay closed.

Shanghai Disneyland is a joint venture with Chinese state-owned Shendi Group, which holds a 57% stake.