Several injured in 100-car pile-up on icy China expressway

China

Reuters
23 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Several injured in 100-car pile-up on icy China expressway

Dramatic footage from state television CCTV and social media showed numerous cars clumped together haphazardly on the highway with one jack-knifed at a severe angle in the air

Reuters
23 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Several people were injured after more than 100 cars collided into each other on an icy stretch of an expressway in the Chinese city of Suzhou, state media reported on Friday, the latest accident caused by extreme weather conditions.

Dramatic footage from state television CCTV and social media showed numerous cars clumped together haphazardly on the highway with one jack-knifed at a severe angle in the air. Glass and debris could be seen scattered everywhere.

Three people were injured and hospitalised, while six suffered minor scratches, Suzhou Industrial Park traffic police reported on its WeChat social media account.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Road traffic has been restored and the cause of the accident is being investigated, the police said.

Over the past few weeks, large parts of China have been hit by cold waves, blizzards and icy rain, impacting transport at a time millions of people are rushing home for the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

During this week, the government raised its emergency response for freezing temperatures and also started several plans for transportation flow, supplies and electricity in provinces and cities including Beijing, Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui and Hubei, Xinhua news reported.

The China Meteorological Administration maintained a heightened warning for freezing and low temperatures in several central and southern areas.

According to weather warning data on VariFlight, 34 of the more than 260 airports in the country have issued fog and snow warnings, CCTV reported.

World+Biz

road accident / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

2h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

2h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

3h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

16h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

18h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

15h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

20h | Videos