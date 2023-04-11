Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing

China

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:23 am

Related News

Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:23 am
A woman poses for pictures near the Forbidden City, as the city is shrouded in smog amid a sandstorm, in Beijing, China March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
A woman poses for pictures near the Forbidden City, as the city is shrouded in smog amid a sandstorm, in Beijing, China March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

 Thick sandstorms will hit Beijing and several provinces through Wednesday, and Chinese forecasters have advised citizens of respiratory dangers and very low visibility while travelling, state media reported.

The capital Beijing has seen regular air pollution and an unseasonal number of sandstorms over the past few weeks.

Forecasters issued a blue weather alert warning for sandstorms. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning and blue the least severe.

On Tuesday morning, smog and misty grey clouds could be seen enveloping Beijing and the city's real-time air quality index was at a serious pollution level, according to the website of the Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center.

The concentration of fine particulates in the air in Beijing is currently 46.2 times the World Health Organization's annual air quality guideline value, according to IQAir, a website that issues air quality data and information.

A dozen provinces, including Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan and Hubei, Inner Mongolia and metropolis Shanghai, will be affected by sandstorms and major dust until 8 am (0000 GMT) Wednesday, the Central Meteorological Observatory said.

The sandstorms were again a hot dicussion topic on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, racking up 2.178 million chats.

One user wrote, "What! When I wake up, why doesn't anyone issue a holiday notice, do you still have to go to work in the dust today!"

Beijing has regular sandstorms in March and April as it is near the large Gobi desert.

A Chinese government official at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment recently said the number of sandstorms was now four times higher than in the 1960s, a consequence of rising temperatures and lower precipitation in the deserts of north China and neighbouring Mongolia.

World+Biz

China / Beijing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

30m | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

1h | Thoughts
Currently Augmedix Bangladesh employs more than 800 people, out of which more than 500 are scribes who support US doctors. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladeshi scribes who keep the US healthcare system running

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

50m | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

55m | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

16h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze