Russia, China helping ensure global energy security: Xi

China

BSS/TASS
19 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Russia, China helping ensure global energy security: Xi

BSS/TASS
19 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:32 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, October 17, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese-Russian energy cooperation is helping ensure energy security and sustainable development not only in these two countries but also worldwide, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"(Energy cooperation between the two countries) is a model of equal, mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia, which is playing a positive role in ensuring energy security and sustainable development of the two countries and even the whole world," China's Central Television quoted him as saying in an address to the participants in the Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

"China is ready to work with Russia to build a high-level energy partnership," he stressed.

World+Biz / Europe

China / Russia / Xi Jingpin / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

40m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World