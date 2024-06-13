From northwest to east China, parched and baking regions face drought

China

Reuters
13 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

From northwest to east China, parched and baking regions face drought

Temperatures this week are forecast to scale record highs in parts of China as countries across Asia brace themselves for another summer of extreme weather

Reuters
13 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 28, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 28, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Weeks of scarce rainfall in parts of China, coupled with sweltering heat, has brought drought to several provinces, prompting alerts and actions from authorities to minimise impacts on agriculture, and water and energy supplies.

Temperatures this week are forecast to scale record highs in parts of China as countries across Asia brace themselves for another summer of extreme weather.

China's Water Resources Ministry this week launched emergency responses to manage drought on in Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan and Shandong provinces, indicating various regions in the country spanning the northwest to the east are facing parched and scorching conditions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With dwindling precipitation since May in areas around the Yellow River Basin, in combination with the onset of searing temperatures this month, drought is threatening cultivated land that were being prepared to be sown as well as sown crops, Xinhua reported.

The harsh weather conditions will feature until the end of next week, with drought expected to worsen, the official media said. 

In some parts of Hebei, Henan and Shandong provinces, temperatures could reach 44 degrees Celsius, potentially breaking historical records for the month of June, state broadcaster CCTV said. 

Surface temperatures could hit 70 C in some localities including in Shanxi and Shaanxi, it added.

The emergency management ministry has alerted affected regions including northwestern Shaanxi, northern Hebei and Shanxi, eastern Anhui and Shandong as well as central Henan to protect water and food production.

China's national forecaster predicted continuous heat wave conditions and warned about the need to prepare for emergency power supplies as well as fire prevention in forest areas, the People's Daily reported.

Electricity demand typically soars in high temperatures as people crank up the air-conditioning to stay cool.

Rain, not heat, is the threat in southern China. Coastal Fujian's provincial observatory raised a warning for wet weather and potential disasters after forecasting heavy rainfall until Saturday.

Environment / Top News / World+Biz

drought

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

1h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

1h | Panorama
Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

28m | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

13h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

1h | Videos
WB forecasts slight growth for Bangladesh for next two FYs

WB forecasts slight growth for Bangladesh for next two FYs

2h | Videos