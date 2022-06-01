More seek gun training in Taiwan as Ukraine war drives home China threat

China

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

More seek gun training in Taiwan as Ukraine war drives home China threat

Reuters
01 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 07:11 pm
Trainees prepare to enter a building with their airsoft guns during an airsoft gun shooting lesson at the shooting range of the combat skill training company Polar Light, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, May 22, 2022. Since the war in Ukraine started three months ago, bookings have nearly quadrupled for lessons in how to shoot airsoft guns, or low-power devices designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles. &quot;More and more people are coming to take part,&quot; said Max Chiang, chief executive of Polar Light. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Trainees prepare to enter a building with their airsoft guns during an airsoft gun shooting lesson at the shooting range of the combat skill training company Polar Light, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, May 22, 2022. Since the war in Ukraine started three months ago, bookings have nearly quadrupled for lessons in how to shoot airsoft guns, or low-power devices designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles. "More and more people are coming to take part," said Max Chiang, chief executive of Polar Light. REUTERS/Ann Wang

From tour guides to tattoo artists, some in Taiwan are taking shooting lessons for the first time in their lives as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ratchets up anxiety at the prospect of giant neighbour China making a similar move on the democratic island.

China's growing military pressure on the island it claims as its own, combined with the conflict in Ukraine, has spurred debate about how to boost defences in Taiwan, which is weighing whether to extend compulsory military service.

Since the war in Ukraine started three months ago, bookings have nearly quadrupled for lessons in how to shoot airsoft guns, or low-power devices designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles, said an official of a combat skills training company in Taiwan.

"More and more people are coming to take part," said Max Chiang, chief executive of Polar Light, which is based in a suburb of the capital, Taipei.

Some of those who came to the shooting range this year had not handled guns before, he said, adding that numbers had "tripled or quadrupled" since the start of the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Some in Taiwan fear that China, which has never ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, may ramp up the pressure, taking advantage of a West distracted by efforts to support and equip Ukraine in its response to Moscow. 

Taiwan has raised its alert level but has reported no unusual military movements by Beijing.

Those preparing against a threat from China include Su Chun, a 39-year-old tattoo artist who was determined to learn how to use air guns.

"I wanted to learn some combat skills, including those that are not just limited to using a gun. Maybe skills to be able to react to any kind of situation," he said.

But gun training would be useful if the government called up reservists like himself to repulse a Chinese invasion, Su added.

"Most people don't want to go to war, I also don't want to go to war, but in the unfortunate event of this really happening, I will be mentally prepared."

Use of airsoft guns, popular for military simulation, is taught as a competition sport in Taiwan, which tightly controls gun ownership, but many of the movements and tactics involved resemble combat skills, from shooting posture to aiming.

The devices use compressed air to carry less dangerous projectiles, such as small plastic balls, to their targets.

At the Taipei shooting range one Sunday afternoon, dozens of students picked up air guns for the first time as trainers explained safety guidelines and basic details.

There was an "urgent" need to learn more about defensive weapons after the war in Ukraine, said tour guide Chang Yu, who attended the entry-level course with his wife.

"The Ukraine-Russia war has made the threat from across the Strait real," said the 34-year-old clad in bullet belt and goggles, referring to the waterway between Taiwan and China.

"It made us think how we should prepare ourselves if that happens in Taiwan."

The couple had assembled protective gear at home, from pepper spray to an alarm system for intruders, he added.

Besides the gun training, some politicians in Taiwan have urged the public to start thinking about survival plans for a time when most cities are without electricity and water supplies for days.

Lin Ping-yu of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, who is running for a council seat, said the Ukraine war had prompted him to prepare survival kits for his family, complete with emergency food supplies and batteries, in case of the worst.

"Think about how you can help yourself and others survive," added Liu, the author of a book about the military threat from China.

"We are facing enormous risks. Risks of losing freedom and democracy, of losing everything in our daily life."

World+Biz

Taiwan / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

9h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

8h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

5h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

10h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

22h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

23h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products