Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it was important to take bilateral relations in a positive direction as they marked 50 years since normalising diplomatic ties amid rising tensions in the region.
In a phone call, Xi told Kishida that he attached "great importance" to the development of China-Japan relations and that he was willing to work with his Japanese counterpart to build the relationship, Chinese state television CCTV reported.
In a message read out at a reception in Tokyo to mark the milestone, Kishida told Xi that bilateral relations were facing "many issues and challenges" now, and that he hoped to pave the way for a "new future".
"Japan and China share a great responsibility to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and world," Kishida said in the message to Xi.
"In view of the next 50 years ... I hope to work with you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to reach that goal, he said.