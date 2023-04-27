Jobless young Chinese seek solace in temples, tale of failed scholar

China

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:41 pm

Related News

Jobless young Chinese seek solace in temples, tale of failed scholar

Reuters
27 April, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 12:41 pm
People burn incense sticks to pray for good fortune at Lama Temple, in Beijing, China April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People burn incense sticks to pray for good fortune at Lama Temple, in Beijing, China April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Queues stretch hundreds of metres around temples in China on weekends, as despondent young worshippers pray to find jobs in an economy slowly clawing its way back from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope to find some peace in temples," said 22-year-old Wang Xiaoning, pointing to "the pressure of finding a job" and housing costs that are out of reach.

Wang is among a record 11.58 million university graduates who face a job market still reeling from last year's stringent "zero-Covid" lockdowns as well as crackdowns on the technology and education sectors, key traditional hirers.

Temple visits are up 310% so far this year compared to 2022, travel booking platform Trip.com said. While it did not give overall numbers or pre-pandemic comparisons, it said roughly half the visitors were born after 1990.

"The threshold for employment keeps rising," said Chen, a 19-year-old who was praying for her career prospects at the iconic Lama Temple in the capital, Beijing, despite being years away from graduation.

"The pressure is overwhelming," added Chen, who gave only her surname for privacy reasons.

The fifth of young Chinese without jobs among a highly-educated generation is a record. Improving their prospects is a major headache for authorities, who want the economy to create 12 million new jobs in 2023, up from last year's 11 million.

"There is a serious oversupply of university graduates and their priority is survival," said Zhang Qidi, a researcher at the Center for International Finance Studies, who added that many had resorted to ride-sharing or delivery jobs.

The economy has been recovering since Covid-19 curbs were lifted in December, but the hiring is being led by the pandemic-battered catering and travel industries, which offer poor wages for low-skilled roles.

China's education and human resource ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The number of master's and Ph.D graduates in Beijing exceeds undergraduates for the first time, education authorities said.

Job and academic anxieties were "understandable", the state-backed Beijing Daily said in an editorial in March.

"However, young people who really pin their hopes on the gods and Buddhas when under pressure are also clearly going astray."

'SCHOLARLY AIRS'

Many have taken to social media to compare themselves with a century-old literary figure, Kong Yiji, an unemployed alcoholic scholar from a 1919 story by the author Lu Xun. Kong believed himself too highly educated to take up menial jobs.

The meme has gone viral as users question the value society places on education if it does not guarantee them a fulfilling career.

In the coastal province of Zhejiang, a 25-year-old with a master's degree who has applied for 10 jobs a day on average since February said she felt, like Kong, "restricted" by her education.

"I don't believe I will ever find my ideal job," said the urban planning graduate, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her job prospects. "I've seen a psychologist a few times because I was very anxious and depressed."

She said the only offers she had received paid 2,000 yuan to 3,000 yuan ($290 to $435) a month or had "unreasonable" overtime requirements and she refused.

"If I didn't have these qualifications, I could totally become a sales assistant in a mall and be much happier."

Yang Xiaoshan, a 24-year-old economics postgraduate in Beijing, settled for the job of a bank teller after 30 interviews. She is relieved not to follow Kong's jobless fate, but still feels unsatisfied.

"It's not that I despise customer service, but I think it's a waste of my knowledge," said Yang.

State broadcaster CCTV has scolded those drawing comparisons with Kong.

"Kong Yiji fell into difficulties ... because he couldn't let go of his scholarly airs and was unwilling to change his situation through labour," it wrote on messaging app Weibo.

The comment drew angry replies.

"Why, instead of helping private enterprises develop, do you blame 11.58 million graduates for not taking off their scholar gowns?" read one post that drew more than 300 "likes".

World+Biz

China / Unemployment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

20h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan