Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

China's foreign ministry has confirmed that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be visiting China from 25-26 July, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

Widodo's visit is on President Xi Jinping's invitation, it said, citing the ministry.