How China manages refined fuel exports

China

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

How China manages refined fuel exports

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 02:43 pm
Workers are seen near pumpjacks at a China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) oil field in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers are seen near pumpjacks at a China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) oil field in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

China's refined fuel exports are likely to sink in 2022 to the lowest in seven years as the country seeks to maintain ample domestic supplies while refinery output posts a rare decline.

Regional rivals like India and South Korea are the probable primary beneficiaries of China's export cuts, which allow them to step up to fill shortages in Europe and elsewhere after the Ukraine crisis strained global fuel markets. 

How does China's quota system work?

Beijing manages exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel under a quota system, issuing several batches of allocations over a year and viewing product shipments to global markets as a tool to manage domestic supply and demand balances.

Most quotas go to state oil groups, including China National Petroleum Corp, China Petrochemical Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Sinochem Holdings and China National Aviation Fuel Company. Mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp is the only private company with export allowances.

Through 2019 the government specified quotas by product, but since then it has allowed exporters to decide what to export from a general allocation.

Exports of very low sulphur fuel oil, a marine fuel that meets International Maritime Organisation standards, are managed under a separate quota system. Bunker fuel volumes from bonded zones - which are considered as exports - have been rising since 2020 as China works to build its eastern port of Zhoushan into a regional shipping fuel hub that rivals Singapore.

When and why did China start to cut quotas?

China's exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel peaked in 2019 at 55.4 million tonnes, with diesel accounting for nearly 40% of the total, according to Chinese customs data.

Total exports started trending lower from 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit global fuel demand.

Beijing began adjusting its fuel export policy from late 2021, roughly reducing quota volumes by 40% so far in 2022. 

The sharp reduction in exports was triggered by Beijing's concern over a domestic supply crunch similar to that for thermal coal which led to widespread power cuts. 

The government is also keen to remove small, inefficient refining capacities to cut pollution and carbon emissions, and that has fed into China's lower throughput this year so far.

China's July refinery runs fell to their lowest in more than two years, data showed on Monday, with year-to-date volumes down 6.3% from a year earlier. 

What's the market expectation for 2022 quotas?

China has so far issued 22.5 million tonnes of quotas for the three main fuel products for this year, 40% below the corresponding period of 2021.

The second and third batches of quotas came only in June and July after refiners lobbied Beijing to help ease brimming domestic stocks amid Covid-19 disruption to fuel consumption. 

That left China largely missing out on a bumper export market in the second quarter when Asian refining margins for diesel and gasoline hit record highs around $72 and $38 a barrel, respectively. 

Domestic demand for diesel is set to rebound in September and October as China's harvest gets started and construction activities pick up, while a tax probe into independent refiners is expected to limit production of exportable fuel supplies during the rest of 2022. 
 

Global Economy

china / fuel / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

10m | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

3h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

5h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

6h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

20m | Videos
Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

6h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

6h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador