Hong Kong's Apple Daily says only has cash for few weeks after assets frozen

China

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 12:34 pm

Related News

Hong Kong's Apple Daily says only has cash for few weeks after assets frozen

The newspaper, whose chief editor and chief executive have been detained under the new security law and whose offices were raided by 500 police officers on Thursday, said the announcement was made in a management meeting on Friday

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 12:34 pm
An employee walks at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
An employee walks at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said on Sunday the freezing of its assets in a national security probe had left the newspaper with cash for "only a few weeks" of normal operations and it may struggle to pay staff wages.

The newspaper, whose chief editor and chief executive have been detained under the new security law and whose offices were raided by 500 police officers on Thursday, said the announcement was made in a management meeting on Friday.

Three companies related to Apple Daily are also being prosecuted for collusion with a foreign country and authorities have frozen HK$18 million ($2.3 million) of their assets.

Apple Daily plans to ask the government's Security Bureau to unfreeze the assets on Monday and failing that attempt, it may look to challenge the decision in court, the newspaper reported.

"The freezing of the assets of the three companies not only affects payrolls, but also normal newspaper operations," it said in an article. "It is understood that the company only has enough cash to continue normal operations for several weeks."

Apple Daily is also reviewing its stocks of ink and paper, it said.

Police have said dozens of Apple Daily articles were suspected of violating the national security law in the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the contentious legislation. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung were charged with collusion with a foreign country and denied bail on Saturday. Three other senior executives were also arrested on Thursday and released on bail on Friday. 

The arrests and scale of the Apple Daily raid have been criticised by Western nations, global rights groups, press associations and the chief UN. spokesperson for human rights.

Hong Kong and Chinese officials said press freedom cannot be used as a "shield" for those who commit crimes and slammed the criticism as "meddling."

Apple Daily and its listed publisher Next Digital (0282.HK) have come under increasing pressure since its tycoon owner and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was arrested last year under the legislation.

Lai, whose assets have also been frozen under the security law, is already in jail for taking part in unauthorised assemblies.

Top News / World+Biz

hong kong / Apple Daily

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident