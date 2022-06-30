Hong Kong has 'risen from the ashes', Chinese President says on rare visit

China

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

Hong Kong has 'risen from the ashes', Chinese President says on rare visit

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:02 pm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping arrives following a high-speed rail journey across the border, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the former British colony&#039;s handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping arrives following a high-speed rail journey across the border, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

Hong Kong has overcome its challenges and "risen from the ashes", China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as he arrived in the former British colony to celebrate 25 years since its return to Chinese rule.

Xi will swear in the global financial hub's new leader, John Lee, on Friday during his first visit to the city since 2017, which is also his first known trip outside the mainland in more than two years, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wearing masks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, stepped off a high-speed train to be greeted by children waving flowers and Chinese and Hong Kong flags and chanting "Welcome, welcome, warmly welcome" in Mandarin.

"Hong Kong has withstood severe tests again and again, overcoming challenges one by one," Xi said during a brief speech. "After the wind and rain, Hong Kong has risen from the ashes."

Authorities organised a lion dance celebration while a police band played. Security was tight at the train station with police making stop-and-search checks, assisted by sniffer dogs.

Some analysts see Xi's visit as a victory tour after Beijing tightened its control of Hong Kong with a sweeping national security law, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

"It is a celebration of the central government's victory over the political opposition in Hong Kong," said John Burns, a professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Hong Kong.

Outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and her husband were among those who welcomed Xi at the station, which has not been used for two years because of Covid restrictions.

City streets were festooned with red China flags and posters declaring a "new era" of stability.

Xi's full official schedule for the visit has not been released. It was not immediately clear if the celebrations would be affected by an expected typhoon.

On his last visit to Hong Kong, Xi warned against any acts endangering China's sovereignty, saying the city needed to beef up its national security arrangements.

While tens of thousands of demonstrators marched during Xi's visit five years ago, no protests are expected this time because of the city's heightened security and with the most outspoken opposition politicians and democracy activists either in jail or self-exile.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule under a "once country, two systems" formula meant to preserve its freedoms but critics say they have been eroded as Beijing exerts control.

Beijing and Hong Kong's government reject that saying they have "restored order from chaos" so that the city can prosper.

WARNINGS AND Covid TESTS
Lui Kam-ho, a senior policeman, warned this week against any acts of violence or public disorder. The police force of more than 30,000 said it would deploy its resources to ensure security for the celebrations.

Police closed parts of Hong Kong, blocking roads and enforcing a no-fly zone over Victoria Harbour.

Resident Karis Ho, 31, said the security measures were an inconvenience for the public and "made Xi appear sensitive".

Angel Chau, 62, was excited.

"It shows how much he values Hong Kong," Chau said.

Members of pro-democracy group the League of Social Democrats said they would scrap plans for demonstrations after national security officers warned them not to protest during Xi's visit.

Incoming leader Lee, a former policeman the United States has placed under sanctions over the national security law, and Lam have been taking daily Covid tests and staying in a quarantine hotel for days before Xi's visit, media said.

Hong Kong reported 2,358 Covid cases on Thursday, with daily infections rising.

China's strategy of stamping out Covid outbreaks as soon as they occur, at just about any cost, contrasts with a global trend of co-existing with the disease. read more

Some journalists have been blocked from covering the ceremonies, with the Hong Kong government citing security requirements. read more

Xi, poised to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at a Communist Party congress this year, is expected to spend the night in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen on Thursday before departing from Hong Kong on Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

china /  President Xi Jinping  / hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

4h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

7h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

9h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

10m | Videos
Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

1h | Videos
Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

8h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years