Heavy rainfall innundates parts of southern China

State media reported said Southern China is expected to see torrential rain until Tuesday (21 June) after the region was hit by downpours in the past week.

At least seven provinces and regions in the south issued alerts for severe storms and floods for the next 24 hours. CCTV footage showed floodwaters in a village in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region where water buildings were half-submerged in fast-flowing water.

Authorities had issued warnings of "extreme weather events" as early as April, ahead of the rainy season that signals the seasonal transition from spring to summer in June.