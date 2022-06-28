G7: China must press Russia to stop Ukraine invasion

G7: China must press Russia to stop Ukraine invasion

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 07:07 pm
Italy&#039;s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson line up for a family photo at Schloss Elmau castle, during the G7 leaders summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson line up for a family photo at Schloss Elmau castle, during the G7 leaders summit near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to uphold the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes by pressing Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and dropping its "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea.

China should pressure Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine immediately and without conditions, the G7 said, pointing to an International Court of Justice ruling that Moscow suspend its military operation, and related UN General Assembly resolutions.

In a communique concluding their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps, the Group of Seven rich industrial democracies voiced serious concern about the situation in the East and South China seas and opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We stress that there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea," it said.

The G7 leaders said they were "gravely concerned" about the human rights situation in China, including forced labour in Tibet and Xinjiang. China should also honour its commitments to uphold rights, freedom and a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, they said.

In unprecedented language, the G7 leaders also highlighted Chinese non-market policies which, they said, distorted the global economy, and they committed to work together to ensure a level playing field for their businesses and workers.

