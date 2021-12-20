Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

Overturned vehicles are seen at the site where a highway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China December 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge collapsed over an expressway, causing three trucks to fall while a car was crushed underneath, Xinhua reported, adding an investigation is under way.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred, the report said.