Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

China

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 10:44 am
Overturned vehicles are seen at the site where a highway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China December 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Overturned vehicles are seen at the site where a highway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China December 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge collapsed over an expressway, causing three trucks to fall while a car was crushed underneath, Xinhua reported, adding an investigation is under way.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred, the report said.

Top News / World+Biz

china / bridge collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

13m | Brands
A full-fledged light engineering industry consists of skilled craftsmen, a proper supply network, a workshop and a sales centre. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

A glimpse of a struggling light engineering sector 

1h | Panorama
Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

21h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

14h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

17h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec