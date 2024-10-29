Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance jumps to top of China's rich list

China

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 01:16 pm

Related News

Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance jumps to top of China's rich list

Zhang, 41, who stepped down as chief executive of ByteDance in 2021, becomes the 18th individual to be crowned China's richest person in the 26 years since the Hurun China Rich List was first published

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 01:16 pm
Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, US, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/ File Photo
Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, US, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/ File Photo

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is China's richest person, with personal wealth of $49.3 billion, an annual rich list showed on Tuesday, although counterparts in real estate and renewables have fared less well.

Zhang, 41, who stepped down as chief executive of ByteDance in 2021, becomes the 18th individual to be crowned China's richest person in the 26 years since the Hurun China Rich List was first published.

He overtook bottled water magnate Zhong Shanshan, who slipped to second place as his fortune dropped 24% to $47.9 billion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite a legal battle over its US assets, ByteDance's global revenue grew 30% last year to $110 billion, Hurun said, helping to propel Zhang's personal fortune.

Third on the list was Tencent's low-profile founder, Pony Ma, while Colin Huang, founder of PDD Holdings, slipped to fourth place from third last year, even as his firm's discount-focused e-commerce platforms, Pinduoduo and Temu, continue to show healthy revenue growth.

The number of billionaires on the list dropped by 142 to 753, shrinking more than a third from its 2021 peak.

"China's economy and stock markets had a difficult year," said Hurun Report Chairman Rupert Hoogewerf.

The most dramatic falls in fortunes have come from China's real estate sector, he added, while consumer electronics is clearly rising fast, with Xiaomi founder Lei Jun adding $5 billion to his wealth this year.

"Solar panel, lithium battery and EV makers have had a challenging year, as competition intensified, leading to a glut, and the threat of tariffs added to uncertainties," said Hoogewerf, who is also the list's chief researcher.

"Solar panel makers saw their wealth down as much as 80% from the 2021 peak, while battery and EV makers were down by half and a quarter respectively."

World+Biz

ByteDance / TikTok / Zhang Yiming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

Search Committee for Election Commission formed: Adviser Asif Nazrul

12m | Videos
Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

1h | Videos
Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal, going against his entire cabinet

1h | Videos
Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

2h | Videos