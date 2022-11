FILE PHOTO: China's President Jiang Zemin gestures during his press conference in Beijing, China, September 2, 1994. REUTERS/Will Burgess/File Photo

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported.

Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said.

He is one of the major figures of Chinese history in recent decades, he presided over a time where China opened up on a vast scale and saw high-speed growth.