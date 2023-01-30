Food blogger who cooked and ate great white shark is fined $18,500

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chinese food blogger has been fined $18,500 by the officials in Nanchong due to a video posted online in which she was seen illegally buying and eating a great white shark.

Jin, who also goes by Tizi, purchased and consumed the shark last year April. This action broke China's wildlife protection laws and led to the officials in Nanchong, in the southwestern province of Sichuan to take action aginst the food blogger, reports Bloomberg.

Jin paid 7,700 yuan on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Taobao shopping site for the animal, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified as a vulnerable species whose population has declined sharply.

In July 2022, the woman posted videos on the social media sites Douyin and Kuaishou showing her picking up the roughly 2 meter (6.6 foot) shark from a shop, posing with it, and cooking and eating the animal. The clip went viral in China, with many people complaining about cruelty to animals.

Authorities in Nanchong began investigating the influencer in August. DNA tests from tissue remnants confirmed it was a white shark, which is protected under Chinese law. Two other individuals involved in catching and selling the animal were also arrested.

China imposed a total ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals in February 2020 to curb activities that scientists say may have caused the deadly coronavirus to jump from animals to humans.

China officially clamped down on shark fin soup a decade ago, but consuming certain exotic, wild animals or their parts remains popular due to often unproven claims they provide health benefits. The nation revised its wildlife protection laws recently to boost penalties for poaching, and banned practices like hunting and consuming most wildlife from May.

Still, some wildlife campaigners say the effort doesn't go far enough to outlaw activities like captive breeding.

World+Biz

china / Great White Shark / Food Blogger

