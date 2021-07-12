Flights cancelled and schools closed as Beijing hit by storm

China

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 11:14 am

Related News

Flights cancelled and schools closed as Beijing hit by storm

As much as 100 millimetres of rain is predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights cancelled at the city's two airports

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 11:14 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds on Monday.
 
City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year.
 
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is predicted through the day in some areas, and aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights cancelled at the city's two airports.
 
Weather authorities warned of "extreme rainstorms" plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to Monday evening in Beijing and neighbouring areas.
 
A landslide was recorded in one of the city's northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain was holding up efforts to clear the road, according to state TV.
 
Children stayed home as the city's kindergartens, primary and secondary schools closed Monday.
 
Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.
 
Some of Beijing's automatic driving trains will be operated manually instead, state media said.
 
Rainstorms also hit neighbouring Tianjin city, where state TV showed electric scooters driving through flooded streets and black skies lit up by regular flashes of lightning.
 
Weather authorities have warned of floods in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi.
 
Floods are common during China's rainy season, with higher water levels in August last year washing away roads and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.
 
But the threat has worsened over the decades, due in part to widespread construction of dams and levees that have cut connections between the river and adjacent lakes and floodplains that had helped absorb the summer surge.

World+Biz

flights cancelled / School / tourist / shut down / Storm / Beijing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

15h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

15h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident