Five killed in Sinochem chemical plant in Shandong province

China

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 04:35 pm

A bulk carrier is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China, April 21, 2019/Reuters
A bulk carrier is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China, April 21, 2019/Reuters

Five people were killed, one was missing and another injured after an explosion at a Sinochem chemical plant in eastern China, local government said on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning at the hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical in the city of Liaocheng in Shandong province, the Liaocheng High-tech Zone Management Committee said in a statement.

The fire has been extinguished, the committee said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

 

