Five Chinese missiles land in Japan’s economic waters, says minister

China

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 08:32 pm

Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday that five ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

Kishi said it was the first incident of its kind and that Japan had made a diplomatic protest in response, reports Independent.

China started its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island nation. Taiwan called the military drills around the island "illegitimate and irresponsible".

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party said that China's drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes are "irresponsible, illegitimate behaviour".

Ms Pelosi left Taiwan on a US Air Force jet on Wednesday, concluding a historic and high-stakes visit that drew a slew of angry responses from China. Her next stop is South Korea.

Beijing warned of "punishing" those who offend it, while Chinese state media called the speaker's trip an "opening salvo of war".

On Thursday, Ms Pelosi met South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament for talks on regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues.

