Fire in school dorm in China kills 13

China

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:38 am

Related News

Fire in school dorm in China kills 13

The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:38 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire in a dormitory at a school in central China has killed 13 people and injured another, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province, China Central Television Station and Xinhua News Agency said.

The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and the head of the school was taken into custody, they added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They gave no further details.

Top News / World+Biz

China / fire / dormitory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

39m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos