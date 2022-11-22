Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang; two people missing

China

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang; two people missing

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:42 am
On Monday, 36 people were killed and two remain missing after an industrial fire in Henan province. Photo: CCTV via SCMP
On Monday, 36 people were killed and two remain missing after an industrial fire in Henan province. Photo: CCTV via SCMP

A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or "High-tech Zone", in Anyang City, the report said.

The fire started Monday afternoon and fire teams sent 63 vehicles to the scene, according to local media.

The fire was controlled by 8 pm local time (1200 GMT) and completely extinguished at 11 p.m. By Tuesday morning 36 people were reported dead and two were sent to the hospital for treatment with minor injuries, CCTV reported.

Two people are missing, according to the report.

Psychological counselors were on the scene for families of the victims, according to a government statement.

Local officials said the public security department has controlled relevant criminal suspects, but did not disclose further details or elaborate.

Kaixinda is a small private firm.

Top News / World+Biz

china / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

1h | Panorama
Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

17h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

1d | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

13h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

14h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

15h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering