Country Garden seeks to sell assets worth $530 mln in Guangzhou

China

Reuters
24 January, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

Country Garden seeks to sell assets worth $530 mln in Guangzhou

Country Garden, the largest private property developer in China, is among a long list of Chinese developers reeling from a cash crunch as the sector plunged into crisis in mid-2021 after authorities sought to rein in excessive debt levels

Reuters
24 January, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:27 am
The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China, 9 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China, 9 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden (2007.HK), opens a new tab to sell properties in Guangzhou, aiming to raise 3.8 billion yuan ($530 million), according to an asset transaction platform.

The properties include a hotel resort, four office towers, a shopping mall as well as five rental apartment buildings, according to listings dated 19 January on Guangzhou Enterprises Mergers and Acquisitions Services.

Country Garden, the largest private property developer in China, is among a long list of Chinese developers reeling from a cash crunch as the sector plunged into crisis in mid-2021 after authorities sought to rein in excessive debt levels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It defaulted on $11 billion worth of offshore bonds in October and has also extended repayments for its onshore notes.

Last week, Country Garden said it has agreed to sell a stake in an Australian residential project, the latest in a series of sales which would bring it closer to a complete exit from the country.

 

World+Biz

China / Country Garden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

3h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

22h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

1d | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

14h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

3h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

13h | Videos