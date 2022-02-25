Chinese, Russian presidents exchange views on Ukrainian situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, mainly exchanged views on the current Ukrainian situation during their phone conversation on Friday.

"Chinese side supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation with the Ukrainian side." Xi Jinping said.

"China consistently advocates respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the implementation of the provisions and principles of the UN Charter," Xi Jinping pointed out.

The Chinese president emphasized that Beijing would cooperate with the international community in building integrated, stable and comprehensive security and ensuring a world order based on the United Nations and international law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian side is ready to hold high-level negotiations with the Ukrainian side.