Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

China

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labour rights

Firms should strengthen safety and labour rights protections, and not set performance indicators which harm the health of workers, according to the meeting

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 04:12 pm
Delivery workers of Meituan and Ele.me wait for online orders at a shopping area in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, China April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Delivery workers of Meituan and Ele.me wait for online orders at a shopping area in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, China April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's delivery platform companies including Meituan (3690.HK) and Alibaba's (9988.HK) Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

Food delivery platforms, in the spotlight due to China's regulatory reforms, have attracted severe criticism on social media for their treatment of delivery workers, most of whom are not covered by basic social and medical insurance.

The meeting included officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, according to a Saturday notice on WeChat by the Ministry of Emergency Management, which also attended.

Firms should strengthen safety and labour rights protections, and not set performance indicators which harm the health of workers, according to the meeting.

Alibaba Group, its supermarket operator Hema Xiansheng, Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA.O) and other firms also joined the meeting and reported on their efforts to improve safety and labour rights.

Investors believe a major shift is under way in China as the government aggressively pursues reform aimed at cutting cost-of-living pressures at the expense of businesses, roiling stock markets. read more

A set of reforms announced in July by China's market regulator pushed food delivery platforms in China to guarantee their workers with income above minimum pay, insurance and a relaxation in delivery deadlines. read more

Investors are worried about the rising cost of employing riders by the platforms, Reuters had previously reported.

Top News / World+Biz

Chinese regulators / Delivery firms / labour rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I