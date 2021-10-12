Chinese President Xi calls for joint efforts for high-quality development

China

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:44 pm

Related News

Chinese President Xi calls for joint efforts for high-quality development

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:44 pm
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows the scenery along the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China&#039;s Shanxi Province. Photo: Collected
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows the scenery along the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo: Collected

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on countries around the world to join hands and start a new journey of high-quality development of humanity.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via a video link in Beijing.

The development of ecological civilization should be taken as a guide to coordinate the relationship between human and Nature, Xi stressed, adding that human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment.

Xi urged efforts to let green transition drive people's efforts to facilitate global sustainable development, and called for stepping up green international cooperation to share the fruits of green development among all countries.

Stressing the need to better people's well-being to promote social equity and justice, Xi noted that international law should be the basis to uphold a fair and equitable international governance system.

Xi also said that the new environmental protection targets people set need to be ambitious on the one hand and pragmatic and balanced on the other.

 

World+Biz

china / Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case