Chinese President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary

China

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Chinese President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary

Xi's visit, via high-speed rail, is his first to the city since 2017 and the first known trip outside mainland China in over two years amid the COVID-19 epidemic

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:11 pm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping arrives following a high-speed rail journey across the border, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the former British colony&#039;s handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping arrives following a high-speed rail journey across the border, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2022. Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for events to celebrate 25 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule and the inauguration of the city's new leader John Lee.

Xi's visit, via high-speed rail, is his first to the city since 2017 and the first known trip outside mainland China in over two years amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

Xi, wearing a mask, stepped out of the train to be greeted by children and other people waving flowers and Chinese and Hong Kong flags, while chanting "Welcome, welcome, warmly welcome" in Mandarin.

Outgoing leader Carrie Lam and her husband were among those who welcomed Xi at the train station.

The city's streets had been festooned with red China flags and posters declaring a "new era" of stability.

Authorities deployed heavy security around the train station where Xi arrived and conducted stop-and-search checks, with some officers assisted by sniffer dogs.

Xi's official full schedule for the visit has not been released. Hong Kong's weather forecaster issued a typhoon warning late on Wednesday, but it was unclear if the celebrations would be impacted.

On his last visit to the global financial hub, Xi warned against any acts endangering China's sovereignty and said Hong Kong needed to enhance its national security regimen.

In 2019, millions of Hong Kongers protested against growing Chinese authoritarian rule, which later prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law outlawing acts such as subversion with possible life imprisonment.

While tens of thousands of protesters had marched during Xi's visit five years ago, no protests are expected this year.

Lui Kam-ho, a senior policeman, warned this week against any "acts of violence or public disorder." The 30,000-plus police force said it will deploy all its resources to ensure security for the celebrations.

Police has closed parts of Hong Kong, blocking roads and enforcing a no-fly zone over the central Victoria Harbour.

Hong Kong's incoming leader Lee, a former policeman sanctioned by the United States for his role in the implementation of the national security law, is expected to be sworn in by Xi on Friday.

Xi, who is poised to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at a once-in-five-years Communist Party congress later this year, is expected to spend the night in neighbouring Shenzhen on Thursday and depart from Hong Kong on Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Xi Jinping / hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

2h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

5h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

6h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

6h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

18h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

18h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years