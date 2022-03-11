Chinese premier Li confirms he will step down next March

China

The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang casts his vote during the closing session of the National People&#039;s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang casts his vote during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March.

The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

"This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party chief at a party meeting this autumn to elect leaders for the next five years.

In 2015, China revised its constitution to drop a limit of two terms for those holding the post of president.

Party leaders can choose the next premier.

