Chinese farm boss Sun Dawu sentenced to 18 years in jail

China

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:25 pm

Related News

Chinese farm boss Sun Dawu sentenced to 18 years in jail

Sun had built a major conglomerate in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, employing 9,000 people in activities ranging from poultry processing and pet food to hospitals, schools and resorts

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:25 pm
Sun Dawu. Picture: Collected
Sun Dawu. Picture: Collected

Chinese billionaire Sun Dawu was sentenced to 18 years in jail on Wednesday for crimes including "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" and illegally occupying farmland, a court said, the latest stiff punishment of an outspoken corporate boss.

Sun had built a major conglomerate in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, employing 9,000 people in activities ranging from poultry processing and pet food to hospitals, schools and resorts.

But he was also outspoken on issues including human rights, and was one of the very few people to openly accuse the government of covering up the extent of an African swine fever outbreak, which infected one of his farms in 2019 and later devastated much of the country's industry.

He had also been embroiled in a land dispute with a local government-owned farm, according to media reports, and was detained with a group of family members and employees last year.

Dawu had said dozens of its employees were injured in a fight with police after they tried to stop the state farm staff tearing down one of its buildings last year.

The People's Court of Gaobeidian city in Hebei province said on its Wechat account on Wednesday that Sun was guilty of offenses including assembling a crowd to attack state agencies, obstructing government workers from performing their duties, sabotaging production and operations, and illegal mining.

Sun was also fined 3.11 million yuan ($478,697).

Last year, former property executive Ren Zhiqiang was also sentenced to 18 years in prison for graft in what critics at the time called an especially harsh sentence amid an ongoing clampdown on dissent.

Ren had referred to Xi Jinping as "a clown" after a speech the Chinese president made about government efforts to battle the coronavirus.

World+Biz

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

3h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing