Chinese developers in 'survival mode' slash property investment

China

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 01:11 pm

Related News

Chinese developers in 'survival mode' slash property investment

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 01:11 pm
A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing, China, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing, China, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Chinese developers in "survival mode" sharply cut property investment in July while new construction starts suffered their biggest fall in nearly a decade, suggesting the liquidity-challenged sector is not about to turn the corner anytime soon.

China's property market, accounting for about a quarter of the economy, has been trapped in a capital crisis since the summer of 2020, leading some cash-strapped developers to default on their debts and struggle to complete projects. Wary buyer sentiment has also chilled new investment by developers.

Property investment in July fell 12.3% year-on-year, the biggest decline in 2022, while new construction starts by floor area slumped 45.4%, the largest drop since January-February 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

"Everyone except state-owned enterprises is in survival mode," said a senior official at a Shenzhen-based developer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We're all waiting for a recovery and trying to speed up sales and reduce costs and buy less land. But at the end of the day, sales depend on the end users."

Cash-strapped real estate firms have suffered from tight credit conditions since 2020 after regulators issued tough guidelines on new borrowing by developers, concerned about their spiralling debt.

"We'll just have to tighten our belts, and our top priority is to make sure housing projects are delivered," an official at a developer that once defaulted on bonds told Reuters.

"It's really hard to raise funds once your credibility is damaged," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For developers in July, loans granted by domestic banks dropped 36.8%, while capital raised from abroad plunged 200%, according to Reuters calculations from the NBS data.

Household loans, including mortgages, fell to 121.7 billion yuan ($18.00 billion) in July from 848.2 billion in June, the central bank said on Friday.

Reflecting the poor buyer sentiment, new home prices fell 0.9% on year in July, the fastest pace since September 2015, and extending a 0.5% decline in June, Reuters calculations based on NBS data showed. 

As developers keep to a holding pattern, they are hoping regulators would ease their grip on the sector after a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party in the autumn where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as leader.

"The main supply-side policies have not yet been relaxed, which are likely to be eased after the 20th CPC national congress," said a developer, declining to be named.

In January-July, property investment fell 6.4% from a year earlier, the most since March 2020.

New construction starts tumbled 36.1%, extending from a 34.4% drop in the first half.
 

World+Biz / Global Economy

china / Chinese Investors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

1h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

2h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

3h | Supplement
Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

3h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

3h | Videos
House that reveals story of Bangladesh

House that reveals story of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador