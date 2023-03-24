Chinese defence ministry urges US to stop provocative behaviour

China

Xinhua
24 March, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:07 pm

Chinese defence ministry urges US to stop provocative behaviour

Xinhua
24 March, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:07 pm
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations in the South China Sea, in this handout picture released on July 13, 2022. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations in the South China Sea, in this handout picture released on July 13, 2022. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the United States to cease its provocative behaviour after a US guided-missile destroyer trespassed into China's territorial waters off Xisha Islands again on Friday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US guided-missile destroyer USS Milius in accordance with the law and warned it off, said Tan Kefei, a defense ministry spokesperson, in a statement.

The intrusion has seriously undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea and severely violated China's sovereignty and security as well as international law, Tan said, warning of grave consequences if the US side continues its provocation.

"The PLA will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.

