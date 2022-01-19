Chinese couple trapped on lockdown date get engaged

China

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Chinese couple trapped on lockdown date get engaged

Despite the awkward start, the pair began to develop feelings for each other, and have now decided to get engaged

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:47 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

A Chinese couple who were trapped on a neverending date thanks to a virus lockdown have been relieved to find that love, not Covid, is in the air.

Zhao Xiaoqing, a 28-year-old woman from northern China's Shaanxi province, thought her date in mid-December with a young man living in a different city would be a one-day affair where she would also get to know his family.

Young Chinese in smaller cities and rural communities often rely on family and friends to introduce potential matches and can meet their date's family at the same time.

"I never thought about staying the night, because it's pretty awkward," Zhao Xiaoqing, who was meeting the man for only the second time, told local media Jimu News on Monday.

But authorities in her date's city of Xianyang suddenly ordered a lockdown due to a spike in virus cases, leaving the woman unable to return home.

The man's parents urged the pair to tie the knot after just one week together -- but Zhao said she felt it was "too rushed."

Zhao said she was "not too interested" when she first saw a photograph of the man -- named Zhao Fei -- but later thought he looked better in real life.

Despite the awkward start, the pair began to develop feelings for each other, and have now decided to get engaged.

"We get along very well," Zhao Xiaoqing, who is an online apple trader, told Jimu News.

"I have to sell apples on livestream at his house, but no matter how late it is he's always by my side. I'm very touched by this," she said.

"Our souls are compatible, we get along very well, and both our parents are happy," she said.

The story captured the imagination of online audiences. But while some swooned over the relentless march of fate, others warned again rushed decisions.

"Then after a year or two you'll get tired of each other and divorce... I've seen too many of these kinds of flash marriages," wrote one.

"Sis, think clearly about this," warned another.

Zhao's story went viral on Chinese social media just days after another pair made headlines for being trapped on a week-long blind date thanks to a Covid lockdown.

Wang, a woman in central China's Henan province, has been stuck in her suitor's apartment since going for a home-cooked meal as their first date in early January.

But romance has not blossomed for Wang, who complained her date was as talkative as a "wooden mannequin".

Top News / World+Biz

china / Couple / lockdown / engaged

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

46m | Panorama
Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

20h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

22h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

15h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

15h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

15h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant