Chinese capital steps up Covid measures as cases quadruple

China

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

Chinese capital steps up Covid measures as cases quadruple

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:34 am
A woman gets a swab at a nucleic acid testing station set up to trace possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in Beijing, China, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman gets a swab at a nucleic acid testing station set up to trace possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in Beijing, China, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop Covid, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing.

The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. That is four times more than the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period.

While the number of cases is very small compared with other countries, China's zero-Covid policy has compelled the capital to ratchet up preventive measures, particularly with the Communist Party holding its once-every-five-years congress this week, during which President Xi Jinping is expected to win a precedent-breaking third term as its leader.

Beijing's health authority called for stronger screening of risky individuals and meticulous checks on people entering crowded places including supermarkets and gyms.

Some residential compounds with suspected cases were put under three-day lockdowns that could be extended if new infections emerge.

"Ensure that no one is overlooked," Beijing's health authorities said.

In recent days, China has pledged to stick to its zero-Covid policy despite growing public frustration with it and its toll on the economy, quelling speculation that it would relax the hardline stance soon.

Shanghai, like many other Chinese cities battling sporadic Covid outbreaks, revealed this week that it was planning to build a 3,250-bed quarantine facility on a small island close to the city centre.

In April-May, the city of 25 million people endured a protracted lockdown after detecting hundreds of thousands of cases.

Other major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou have similar quarantine centres with thousands of beds. They also conduct regular public testing campaigns.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

Covid -19 / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

40m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

2h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

13h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

13h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

15h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities