Chinese authorities committed to turning country into major technology power: Xi

Chinese authorities rely on the masses of people to turn the country into a strong technology and industrial power, President of China Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the 20th Congress of the China Communist Party.

"We are implementing industrialization of a new type and endeavor to create a strong power at an accelerated pace, which is developing intensively and has the mighty potential in the aerospace and transport sphere, in the field of network and digital technologies," the President said.

Country leaders pay no less close attention to the strategy of comprehensive development of agricultural areas, Xi Jinping said. Beijing seeks to create "the strong base in support of the food security," he noted.

The Chinese government is also pursuing the policy focused on dynamic strengthening of the country as a leading trade power, the President said. Beijing provides assistance to Belt and Road Initiative projects and proactively supports sustainable development of the global economy, Xi Jinping noted.