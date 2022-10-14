China's zero-Covid policies save lives - but not livelihoods

China

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

China's zero-Covid policies save lives - but not livelihoods

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:46 am
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's ultra-strict Covid-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods.

Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 Covid fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. In contrast, over 1 million people have died of the disease in the United States.

Keeping a lid on China's Covid death toll has come at a cost to its economy.

Beijinger Cai Xu, 36, has shut four of his five bars in Beijing and Chengdu in three years. Business was disrupted at first by temporary closures to comply with Covid policies. Now, hardly a customer walks through the door.

"Since the epidemic I've become anxious, flustered and lost, and then the bars started to close down one by one," said Cai, who in 2016 gave up his job as an architect at a state-owned enterprise to open his first establishment.

To offset the drop in walk-in customers, Cai has started livestreaming music performances at his bar to people quarantined at home, in what has been a surprise hit. For now, that will do, while Cai finds other ways to keep his remaining bar in Beijing afloat.

In January-March, China's economy barely grew as authorities battled with the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In April, the urban jobless rate hit 6.1%, its highest since February 2020. In July, unemployment among those aged between 16 and 24 reached a record 19.9%.

Since July, Zheng Mili, 30, has sent hundreds of job applications and done dozens of interviews in Beijing. But the more promising positions are offering just half of what she used to earn.

"One company called me up for an interview, and before I went, told me they had received thousands of applications in one day," she told Reuters.

"In just one day, a job that offers you 10,000 yuan ($1,390) per month has got thousands of people applying," Zheng said in disbelief.

"The job market is so very tough now."

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

china / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

1h | Splash
Pittachhara (on the right) has put up resistance against the aggression of the monoculture plantation (on the left). The blue square is Russel’s home. Photo: Courtesy

Pittachhara Conservation Initiative: A man’s fight to protect private forest patches in Khagrachhari

2h | Panorama
Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

13h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

15h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

15h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back