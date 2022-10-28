China's Yin Yong named acting Beijing mayor
Beijing's Communist Party deputy chief, Yin Yong, has been named both deputy mayor and acting mayor of the Chinese capital, state media reported on Friday.
Beijing's Communist Party deputy chief, Yin Yong, has been named both deputy mayor and acting mayor of the Chinese capital, state media reported on Friday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.