China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control Covid - media

China

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control Covid - media

Local authorities must "firmly implement Xi's instructions," the papers said, adding that Beijing has set up a cooperation mechanism to ensure coordination

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:18 am
People wearing face masks wait for their swab samples to be collected at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), following the outbreak in Hong Kong, China February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
People wearing face masks wait for their swab samples to be collected at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), following the outbreak in Hong Kong, China February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening Covid-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals.

The directive ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

Xi instructed Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to relay to Lam his "concern about the pandemic situation" and his care for local residents, according to front page stories in newspapers Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao.

Health authorities in the global financial hub reported a record 1,619 confirmed new infections on Tuesday, and another 5,400 preliminary positive cases. The daily tally of Covid infections is now more than 20 times the level at the start of February, and worse is to come.

Broadcaster TVB said at least 4,285 new infections are expected to be reported on Wednesday, more than double the previous record, and there are another 3,000 preliminary positive tests.

Xi said the government "must mobilise all power and resources to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of the Hong Kong people and ensure the stability of the society," according to the newspapers.

Both media, which typically support Beijing's interests in Hong Kong, said Xi made the remarks recently but did not specify where he was speaking.

Local authorities must "firmly implement Xi's instructions," the papers said, adding that Beijing has set up a cooperation mechanism to ensure coordination.

HEARTFELT THANKS

Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese-ruled city, said she could "not preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election.

No heavyweight contender has yet declared their candidacy, an unusual situation just five weeks before an election.

Lam expressed her "heartfelt thanks" to Xi in a government statement on Wednesday that echoed the Chinese president's words.

The government said it "must follow the important instructions of President Xi Jinping, take the main responsibility and stabilise the epidemic situation as the overriding task present."

Hong Kong has adopted the same 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.

But the speed of the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus has left authorities floundering, with Lam saying they can no longer keep up with testing and isolation mandates.

Dozens of patients were being treated in makeshift open air spaces outside medical centres in chilly weather as several hospitals operated at over 100% capacity. Over 12,000 infected patients are waiting to be hospitalised, local broadcaster Cable reported on Wednesday.

China has said it would help the city boost its testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables.

FATIGUE

Hong Kong has recorded around 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, including just over 200 deaths, far fewer than other similar sized major cities.

However, medical experts have warned cases could surge to 28,000 daily by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

For Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents, the surge in cases comes amid rising fatigue with the restrictions aimed at protecting them from the pandemic.

Borders have been effectively sealed for around two years, and turned the global travel and business hub into one of the world's most isolated major cities.

Venues from churches, pubs, schools and gyms remain shut with public gatherings of more than two people banned. Dining in restaurants is not allowed after 6.00 pm, while most people are working from home.

Scores of businesses have been forced to close due to the ongoing restrictions, having suffered during closures over the past two years and anti-government protests in 2019.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Xi / hong kong / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

1h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

20h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1d | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

16h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

16h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

16h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director