China's Xi says China will help train law enforcement personnel for SCO countries

China

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 02:38 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will train 2,000 law enforcement personnel over the next five years for member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Xi said countries should work on preventing foreign forces from instigating "colour revolutions" and repeated a call for all countries to stop "zero-sum games and bloc politics".

He also invited all countries to sign up to China's Global Security Initiative.

