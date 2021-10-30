China’s Xi proposes global vaccine cooperation action initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday proposed a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative while addressing the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, report Xinhua.

The initiative reads as follows:

-- First, we need to strengthen vaccine R&D cooperation and support vaccine companies in conducting joint R&D and production with developing countries.

-- Second, we need to uphold equity and justice, and provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022 as set by the WHO.

-- Third, we need to support the World Trade Organization (WTO) in making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and encourage vaccine companies to transfer technology to developing countries.

-- Fourth, we need to scale up cross-border trade cooperation to ensure smooth trade in vaccines and related raw and auxiliary materials.

-- Fifth, we need to treat different vaccines equally and advance mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the WHO's Emergency Use Listing.

-- Sixth, we need to provide financial support for global vaccine cooperation, especially for developing countries to access vaccines.