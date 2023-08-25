China's Xi pledges to support Africa's industrialisation at BRICS

China

Reuters
25 August, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 08:58 am

Related News

China's Xi pledges to support Africa's industrialisation at BRICS

China's top Africa diplomat Wu Peng said this week that African countries wanted China to shift its focus from building infrastructure on the continent to local industrialisation

Reuters
25 August, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 08:58 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

China's leader Xi Jinping told African leaders at a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Thursday that China would launch initiatives to support Africa's industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.

"China will better harness its resources for cooperation with Africa and initiatives of businesses to support Africa in growing its manufacturing sector and realizing industrialisation and economic diversification," Xi said without providing details.

Xi's pledge was made as the BRICS Summit wrapped up, during a meeting with leaders and ministers from the African Union and 11 African countries including Libya, Nigeria, Senegal and Zambia.

The BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - on Thursday agreed to admit six new countries including Egypt and Ethiopia.

China's top Africa diplomat Wu Peng said this week that African countries wanted China to shift its focus from building infrastructure on the continent to local industrialisation.

China's official Xinhua news agency said the country would expand the scale of African agricultural products exported to China and aim to help Africa achieve food self-sufficiency.

Some analysts noted that China's funding for infrastructure had already fallen.

"If African leaders are lobbying China for less infrastructure project financing, they are pushing on an open door," said Brad Parks, head of AidData, a research lab at U.S. university William & Mary that tracks Chinese overseas lending and grants.

"In 2009, it issued grants and loans worth $88 billion to support infrastructure projects in Africa. However, by 2021, its grant and loan commitments for infrastructure projects in Africa amounted to only $24 billion," Parks said.

David Monyae, director of the University of Johannesburg's Centre for China Africa studies, said that with over-capacity in China it made sense for companies to move factories to Africa, adding that many were already doing well in industrial zones in Ethiopia and Kenya.

"They're moving fast, they're ready, they have the capital and the skills. They are first movers anyway," he said.

World+Biz

China / Africa / industrialisation / BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

58m | Features
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Wari Club: Dhaka's oldest sporting club fights for survival

48m | Panorama
India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

1h | Panorama
Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

18h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

13h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

15h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

14h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19