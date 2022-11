U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

China's President Xi Jinping will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden and attend the G20 Group of nations summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand next week, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The meeting with Biden will be the pair's first face-to-face meeting since Biden became the president.