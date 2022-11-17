China's Xi confronts Canada's Trudeau at G20 over media leaks

China

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

China's Xi confronts Canada's Trudeau at G20 over media leaks

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 08:42 am
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China&#039;s President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders&#039; Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister&#039;s Office/Handout via REUTERS.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader.

In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"That is not appropriate, and we didn't do it that way," Xi said in Mandarin, smiling.

"If there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."

His displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, his first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

A translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that "everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate."

The video captured a rare candid moment for Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.

Trudeau responds to Xi's initial criticism by saying, "In Canada we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, we will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we disagree on."

Before he finished speaking, however, Xi, looking slightly exasperated, cuts him off and says, "Create the conditions, create the conditions, OK?" before smiling, shaking Trudeau's hand and walking off.

Neither the Chinese foreign ministry nor state media have published anything on talks between Xi and Trudeau. The two held a 10-minute informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to a government source. Xi has held nine formal bilateral meetings with other heads of state while at the summit, according to the Chinese foreign ministry website.

Canada never released an official readout from the meeting, but Trudeau did confirm the conversation and the points that he made to Xi at a news conference at the end of the G20.

"Canada trusts its citizens with information about the conversations that we have in their name as a government," Trudeau said according to a transcript of the news conference.

Trudeau added not all conversations with leaders were going to be easy, but pointed out that "systems" in the two countries are different and in China "there is not always the same openness that a democratic leader can and must have with his citizens."

The short but revealing Xi-Trudeau exchange highlighted tensions between China and Canada, running high since the detention of China's Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing's subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. All three were later released.

Despite the release, tensions have recently resurged.

An employee at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec who was involved in researching battery materials has been charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China, Canadian police said on Monday.

News of the arrest came as Trudeau and Xi were attending the G20 summit.

This month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.

Top News / World+Biz

Xi Jinping / Justin Trudeau / Canada / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The putrid smell is overwhelming, and discoloured polybags are abundant. But behind the wall of waste is the Shib Bari Pukur, which used to be a 9.5 decimal pond. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mountains of waste overwhelm Gazipur city’s centuries-old ponds

1h | Panorama
UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

12h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

13h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday