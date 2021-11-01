China's Xi calls for stronger action on climate change

China

In a written statement delivered at the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which Xi is not attending in person, the Chinese president also urged developed countries to not only do more but also support developing nations to do better on climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a meeting to commend role models in China&#039;s fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020.Photo:Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020.Photo:Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger action to jointly tackle the climate challenge, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In a written statement delivered at the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which Xi is not attending in person, the Chinese president also urged developed countries to not only do more but also support developing nations to do better on climate change, Xinhua said.

