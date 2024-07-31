China's Xi calls for strong border defences ahead of PLA anniversary

China

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:02 pm

Related News

China's Xi calls for strong border defences ahead of PLA anniversary

Border, sea and air defence is an important symbol of China's sovereignty, and a key guarantee for the country's development, Xinhua cited Xi as saying on Tuesday at a so-called collective study session of the Communist Party's politburo

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:02 pm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping. File Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino
China's President Xi Jinping. File Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

China's President Xi Jinping has called for the building of strong border, sea and air defences to protect the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Border, sea and air defence is an important symbol of China's sovereignty, and a key guarantee for the country's development, Xinhua cited Xi as saying on Tuesday at a so-called collective study session of the Communist Party's politburo. 

Such collective study sessions, often conducted a month or two apart, offer clues to the current thinking and priorities of China's top political leadership. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A few days after the July 2023 study session on strengthening military governance, Xi appointed a new head of the armed force overseeing China's conventional and nuclear missiles. The appointment by Xi, also the military's commander-in-chief, came on the eve of the 96th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army's founding on Aug. 1. 

The June 2024 study session focused on party governance and corruption. In mid-July, the party removed its former defence minister, Li Shangfu, and former PLA Rocket Force commander Li Yuchao, from the party for corruption. 

"We must coordinate the promotion of border, sea and air defence construction and the economic and social development of border and coastal areas," Xinhua cited Xi as saying at Tuesday's study session, ahead of the 97th PLA anniversary. 

China must also be more empowered technologically, and must build "new means and conditions" as it strengthens its border, sea and air defences, he said. 

The Chinese government increased its 2024 defence budget by 7.2%, in line with the rate in last year's budget and again well above the government's annual economic growth forecast. 

Tensions have risen in recent years over Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that China claims as part of its territory, and elsewhere in East Asia, particularly in the South China Sea where Beijing and Manila have increasingly clashed over competing maritime claims. 

The United States pledged funding of $500 million on Tuesday for the Philippines' military and coast guard in a show of support for Manila as it faces Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

World+Biz

China / Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

6h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

7h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

18h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

13m | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

1h | Videos
"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos