China's Wang Yi says direction of US-China ties in danger of going 'astray'

China

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

China's Wang Yi says direction of US-China ties in danger of going 'astray'

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 04:56 pm
China&#039;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers reporter&#039;s questions during a Reuters interview in Munich, Germany, 12 February 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers reporter's questions during a Reuters interview in Munich, Germany, 12 February 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday that the direction of US-China relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a problem with the United States' perception of China.

"Many people believe that the United States is suffering from an increasingly serious bout of 'Chinaphobia'," Wang was quoted as saying in a statement released by his ministry, following his meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia.

Wang also said the United States should cancel additional tariffs imposed on China as soon as possible and cease unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies, in an exchange that the statement characterised as "in-depth" and "candid".

Additionally, the US side must be cautious in its words and deeds when it comes to Taiwan and must not send any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, Wang said.

According to the statement, the two sides also exchanged in-depth views on "the Ukraine issue", without giving details.

World+Biz

china / CHINA-USA / China-USA relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

5h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

4h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

6h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

40m | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

6h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

6h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty