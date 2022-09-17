China's Vice President Wang Qishan to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

China

Reuters
17 September, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

China's Vice President Wang Qishan to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Reuters
17 September, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:47 am
Wang QishanPhotographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
Wang QishanPhotographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at the invitation of the British government, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday.

The BBC reported on Friday that the Chinese delegation visiting London for the queen's Monday funeral would not be allowed to view her coffin at a lying-in-state vigil inside parliament.

Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China denies any such abuses.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday she had not yet seen the report but that "the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is an important event for the United Kingdom".

"Foreign delegations participating in the event upon invitation from the United Kingdom is a sign of respect to the queen and the importance accorded to (relations with) the United Kingdom," Mao said.

Reuters on Thursday that Wang would likely attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, according to a British foreign office source.

World+Biz / Europe

china / Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

54m | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

2h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

15h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

18h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

18h | Videos
An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters