China's stock market attracts over 1.32 mln new investors in January

China

Xinhua
20 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

China's stock market attracts over 1.32 mln new investors in January

The figure marked a drop of 3.6 percent from the previous month

Xinhua
20 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:44 pm
A staff member walks past the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China&#039;s Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A staff member walks past the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

China's securities market attracted more than 1.32 million new investors in January, industrial data showed.

The figure marked a drop of 3.6 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, exceeding 1.32 million, while new institutional investors stood at 3,700.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 198.73 million, the data showed.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

China's stock market / china / China's stock market investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again