China's Shaanxi launches rail-sea transport freight train to India

China

Xinhua
15 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 03:54 pm

China's Shaanxi launches rail-sea transport freight train to India

Xinhua
15 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

A freight train carrying a total of 50 containers of solar panels and solar modules departed from the Xi'an international port station Monday, heading for the Huangdao Port in east China's coastal city Qingdao, and then transporting the goods to India by ferry.

This is the first Sino-Indian rail-sea freight train launched from northwest China's Shaanxi Province this year, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

These solar products manufactured by a company in Shaanxi will mainly be used for the construction of local solar power stations in India. It will take about 20 days to transport the cargo to India via the rail-sea transport route.

The serious global epidemic situation still hinders the original transportation channels, therefore, the company chose the rail-sea combined mode to transport goods to destinations more efficiently, said Wang Yanli, marketing director of the company.

Bai Kuanfeng, director of the station, said that since the beginning of the year, the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. has further strengthened the operation of trains in international freight transport to ensure efficient loading and transportation.

World+Biz

China to India / rail-sea transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

4h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

4h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

4h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

4h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

4h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director