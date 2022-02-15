China's Shaanxi launches rail-sea transport freight train to India

A freight train carrying a total of 50 containers of solar panels and solar modules departed from the Xi'an international port station Monday, heading for the Huangdao Port in east China's coastal city Qingdao, and then transporting the goods to India by ferry.

This is the first Sino-Indian rail-sea freight train launched from northwest China's Shaanxi Province this year, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

These solar products manufactured by a company in Shaanxi will mainly be used for the construction of local solar power stations in India. It will take about 20 days to transport the cargo to India via the rail-sea transport route.

The serious global epidemic situation still hinders the original transportation channels, therefore, the company chose the rail-sea combined mode to transport goods to destinations more efficiently, said Wang Yanli, marketing director of the company.

Bai Kuanfeng, director of the station, said that since the beginning of the year, the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. has further strengthened the operation of trains in international freight transport to ensure efficient loading and transportation.