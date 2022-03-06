China's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance

China

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

China's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance

"We must not think the problem of food is not as essential as entering into industrialization, and must not rely on the international market," Xi was quoted as saying

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that the country must ensure grain security and reliance on the domestic market to maintain production, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China should guarantee capacity at home and import grains "appropriately", Xi said at a meeting with delegates from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament.

"We must not think the problem of food is not as essential as entering into industrialization, and must not rely on the international market," Xi was quoted as saying.

Xi's comments came amid disruption to the global grain supply chain from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two top grain growers. China has been stepping up its focus on food security since the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi told the CPPCC delegates that China needs to stabilise food and corn production, and to expand output of soybean and oilseeds so as to make sure "Chinese bowls are mainly filled with Chinese food".

He also urged development of the seed industry to help realise self-reliance, saying seed security is "related to national security", according to CCTV.

Top News / World+Biz

china / China president Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

9h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

10h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

11h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

11h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

11h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

11h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy